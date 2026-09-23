Alex Albon highlights Williams' progress ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

23 September 2026 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Williams heads into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with hopes of continuing its progress, while the characteristics of the Baku City Circuit could work in the team's favour.

Alex Albon pointed to the track's medium- and low-speed corners as one of the reasons for his confidence ahead of the race weekend. Williams has generally been competitive at the circuit in previous years, while the absence of many long corners removes one of the areas where the car tends to struggle.

The British-Thai driver also highlighted the development work carried out by Williams during the season. The team has introduced several changes aimed at improving the car's balance and extracting more performance, although Albon acknowledged that the process has required considerable effort.

Williams is now looking to close the gap to Red Bull, Alpine and Haas. The team has been some distance behind those rivals in recent races, meaning further progress will be necessary if Williams is to challenge them more consistently.

Albon remains hopeful that the improvements made to the car can help the team produce another solid performance at a circuit where Williams has previously shown good pace.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26. The weekend will feature two practice sessions on Thursday, followed by final practice and qualifying on Friday, while the 51-lap Grand Prix will take place on Saturday at 15:00 local time.