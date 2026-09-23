Sergio Perez targets Cadillac's next step at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

23 September 2026 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Cadillac heads into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix hoping to build on the progress made at the previous race weekend, with Sergio Perez expecting the team to make further improvements to its car.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the race in Baku, Perez expressed confidence that Cadillac can produce a stronger result this weekend. He believes the team can make further adjustments to the car and improve its performance on the Baku City Circuit.

The Mexican driver also reflected on Cadillac's weekend at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. Although the race itself did not deliver the result the team had hoped for, Perez viewed the weekend as an important step in the car's development.

The long straights at Monza were not well suited to Cadillac's car, limiting the team's expectations for the race. However, the weekend gave the engineers an opportunity to work on the car's balance and make progress in areas that could prove useful in Baku.

Perez therefore considers the Monza weekend part of the team's development process and believes the lessons learned there can help Cadillac achieve a better result in Azerbaijan.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26. The weekend will feature two practice sessions on Thursday, followed by final practice and qualifying on Friday, while the 51-lap Grand Prix will take place on Saturday at 15:00 local time.