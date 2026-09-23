Int'l media explore Azerbaijan's cultural heritage ahead of Grand Prix [PHOTOS]

23 September 2026 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International journalists covering the Azerbaijan Grand Prix took part in a media tour organized by Baku City Circuit on September 23, a day before the start of the milestone race.

Representatives of Sky Sports F1, Xinhua News Agency, Reuters Photo, Formula 1 Italy, Kazinform, Car Magazine Brasil and other international outlets joined the programme, which offered an introduction to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and traditional carpet weaving.

The programme included a visit to the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, where the journalists learned about the history of carpet weaving in the country and the characteristics of different regional schools. They also explored traditional patterns, colours and compositional techniques while viewing the museum's collection.

The visitors then took part in a carpet-weaving masterclass. After watching local artisans demonstrate traditional techniques, the journalists tried weaving carpets themselves and were able to take their handmade pieces home as souvenirs.

The visit gave international media representatives covering the Grand Prix an opportunity to see a side of Azerbaijan beyond Formula 1. Alongside reporting on the race, they explored aspects of the country's history, culture and traditional arts.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26.