2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Speed enthusiasts take part in Pit Lane Walk [PHOTOS]

23 September 2026 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Excitement is building in Baku as the 10th anniversary race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix approaches. A range of activities have been organized for fans from the first days of the race weekend. One of them is the traditional Pit Lane Walk, which gives fans an opportunity to get closer to the world of Formula 1.

Fans walked along the pit lane, passed in front of the teams' garages and watched closely as the cars were prepared for the race. The garages of Ferrari, Red Bull Racing, Mercedes and other teams were among the most popular stops for fans. Getting a close look at the cars, meeting the drivers and taking photos with them were among the highlights of the walk.

Meanwhile, life in the pit lane continued as usual. The sound of engines, the work of the mechanics and preparations inside the garages made it clear that only a few hours remained before the race. From just a few metres away, fans were able to follow these activities and see another side of Formula 1 beyond the track.

Fans left the Pit Lane Walk with memorable impressions after an atmosphere filled with excitement. Attention now turns to the main action at the Baku City Circuit.