Azerbaijan, Bahamas sign political consultations memorandum at UNGA

24 September 2026 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan and the Bahamas have agreed to strengthen political dialogue and explore new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, as the two countries seek to expand bilateral ties.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Bahamas Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The sides discussed prospects for developing Azerbaijan-Bahamas bilateral and multilateral relations and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

The ministers emphasized the importance of establishing a strategic dialogue between the two countries and exploring new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Concluding the meeting, Bayramov and Mitchell signed a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

The document is expected to facilitate regular diplomatic engagement between the two countries and provide a foundation for further developing their bilateral partnership.