AFFA introduces new format for Regional League

24 September 2026 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

AFFA presented the new format of the 2026/27 Regional League at a meeting attended by AFFA Secretary General Cahangir Farajullayev, association officials, and representatives of the Regional Football Federations.

Opening the meeting, Farajullayev said that increasing participation in football across the regions and improving the quality of the Regional League were among AFFA's priorities.

The presentation covered the regulations for the new season, the grouping of teams and the competition schedule. The meeting was followed by discussions with regional federation officials on issues encountered during previous seasons.

Particular attention was given to organizational and infrastructure challenges, refereeing and difficulties related to the registration of clubs. Representatives of the regional federations provided information on the situation in their respective areas and put forward proposals aimed at improving the organization of the competition.

AFFA officials said the association would support efforts to address the issues raised during the meeting. The participants agreed to prepare a specific action plan covering the improvement of football infrastructure in the regions, strengthening the material and technical facilities of clubs and addressing organizational problems more efficiently.

The meeting concluded with wishes for success to all participants ahead of the new season and an emphasis on the Regional League's role in the continued development of football across Azerbaijan.

Formed in 1992, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.