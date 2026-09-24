Baku and Baghdad discuss regional cooperation ahead of key summits

24 September 2026 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan and Iraq have discussed strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as coordination on regional and international platforms.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation, emphasizing the importance of mutual support on regional and international platforms to further strengthen relations based on historical friendship and solidarity.

The ministers also exchanged views on cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the upcoming 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which will be held in Azerbaijan in October, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit scheduled for next year.

Bayramov and Hussein also exchanged views on the challenging regional situation in the broader Middle East.