France, Greece and Italy allow Netanyahu’s plane to cross airspace despite ICC warrant

24 September 2026 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

France, Greece and Italy have allowed the aircraft carrying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cross their airspace as he traveled to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, despite an outstanding International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him.

Flight data showed Netanyahu's government aircraft, known as the “Wing of Zion,” passing through the airspace of the three European countries, all of which are parties to the Rome Statute establishing the ICC. France separately authorized the aircraft to use its airspace, according to a diplomatic source.

The aircraft's route comes amid continued debate over the obligations of ICC member states toward individuals subject to arrest warrants issued by the court.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on November 21, 2024, alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip. Israel has rejected the allegations and disputed the court's jurisdiction.

France has previously said that the Rome Statute does not establish an obligation concerning the overflight of French territory by a state aircraft carrying a person subject to an ICC arrest warrant. In a response published by the French National Assembly in July 2025, the French government said it considered the authorization of Netanyahu's aircraft to fly through French airspace consistent with France's international obligations.

The issue has nevertheless generated criticism from some European lawmakers and legal experts, who argue that the ICC warrant raises questions about the responsibilities of member states when an individual wanted by the court enters their territory or airspace.

Netanyahu's aircraft has previously used the airspace of ICC member states during trips to the United States. In July 2026, flight data again showed the aircraft passing over Greece, Italy and France.

The latest flight comes as Netanyahu travels to New York to attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.