Israeli media claims US rejected Iran's Hormuz demands

24 September 2026 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The American delegation held indirect talks with the Iranian team for the first time in three months, during which they rejected Tehran's demands for opening the Strait of Hormuz, claiming Iran does not control the waterway and therefore does not have the authority to make demands, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

According to the report, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and informal advisor Jared Kushner were in one room during the talks, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in another. The Qatari mediators, led by the country's diplomat Ali al-Thawadi, were also present during the negotiations, moving between the rooms and relaying messages between the two parties.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously called the talks "significant," even though there was no "major breakthrough."