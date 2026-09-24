Alena Aliyeva visits center for children with special needs [PHOTO/VIDEO]

24 September 2026 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

A. Aliyeva shared a post about this on her social media account.

Alena Aliyeva visited a center for children with special needs.

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