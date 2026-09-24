Azerbaijan, US discuss strategic ties as Bayramov meets Congressman Wilson

24 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan is seeking to strengthen institutional engagement with the US Congress as part of efforts to advance long-term regional security, peace and stability.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the issue with US Congressman Joe Wilson on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

The sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan-US strategic relations, with particular attention to the importance of institutional engagement with the US Congress in supporting regional security, peace and stability.

The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in regional processes.

The talks come as Baku continues to develop its engagement with Washington across strategic and regional issues, including security, connectivity and economic cooperation.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of UNGA81, where Azerbaijan is conducting a series of diplomatic engagements with international partners and officials.