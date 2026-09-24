Azerbaijan, Cyprus discuss EU ties and South Caucasus peace at UNGA [PHOTO]

24 September 2026 00:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The meeting focused on the importance of maintaining political dialogue between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation agenda, regional developments and ongoing efforts to establish peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The meeting was announced by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry in a post on X.

The ministry said the discussions covered continued political engagement as well as issues concerning regional and international cooperation.