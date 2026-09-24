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Thursday, September 24, 2026

Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

24 September 2026 10:55 (UTC+04:00)
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Alena Aliyeva visited Special Educational Institution No. 3.

A. Aliyeva shared this on her social media account.

The post reads:

“A visit to Special Educational Institution No. 3.”

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Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Alena Aliyeva visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image

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