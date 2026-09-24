IV Baku Security Forum brings together security chiefs from over 100 countries

24 September 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The 4th Baku Security Forum (BSF), titled “New Challenges in the Global Security Architecture and the Formation of Effective Cooperation Mechanisms Against Terrorism,” was held in Baku on September 22 under the organization of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS), with the participation of international organizations and heads and senior representatives of special services from more than 100 countries.

According to the SSS Press Service, following the opening of the event, an address by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the forum participants was read out. A video presentation related to the theme of the conference was subsequently shown.

Addressing the session, SSS Chief Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev welcomed participants to Baku once again, expressing satisfaction at the continued development of the forum, which was initiated by President Ilham Aliyev and has expanded its scope year by year.

Naghiyev emphasized that such high-level events provide broad opportunities for professional discussions of current challenges and have become an important platform for dialogue among special services and security agencies.

The SSS chief said the international security system was undergoing a profound period of transition, while traditional mechanisms were unable to respond swiftly to emerging threats, underscoring the need for reliable partnerships.

He noted that security was no longer limited to protecting national borders, pointing out that ongoing conflicts were affecting regional processes, energy markets and food security.

As part of the Baku Security Forum, a side event titled “Strengthening National Counter-Terrorism Capacities through Operational Partnerships” was also held jointly by Azerbaijan’s State Security Service and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

Discussions focused on effective national and international coordination mechanisms to address terrorist threats arising from modern technologies, as well as the need to develop advanced tools such as the Counter-Terrorism Information Exchange System (CTIES), a platform established within the framework of the Baku Security Forum.