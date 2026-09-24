Azerbaijan, Mali sign MoU to strengthen political dialogue [PHOTO]

24 September 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Mali’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–Mali relations, with a focus on strengthening political dialogue, intensifying mutual visits, and reinforcing the institutional foundations of bilateral cooperation.

The importance of further strengthening mutual support within the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement was highlighted, alongside Azerbaijan’s commitment to expanding engagement with African countries and the African Union.

Following the comprehensive discussions, the Ministers signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation of the Republic of Mali.”

This essential framework will serve to strengthen institutional ties and ensure a consistent, regular political dialogue between our nations.