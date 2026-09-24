Formula 2 opens Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend

24 September 2026 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is underway in Baku, with Formula 1 and Formula 2 drivers taking on the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26. The event marks the 10th Formula 1 weekend in Baku and is the 15th round of the 2026 championship.

The first on-track action of the weekend saw ART Grand Prix's Kush Maini set the fastest time in Formula 2 practice, with the Indian driver posting a 1:56.532 on his final lap.

Maini had been among the front-runners throughout the 45-minute session and improved his time at the end to take first place. Rodin Motorsport's Alexander Dunne finished second, 0.2 seconds behind, while Campos Racing's Nikola Tsolov moved up the order late in the session to take third.

Colton Herta was fourth, with Gabriele Minì completing the top five. Rafael Câmara, Laurens van Hoepen, Martinius Stenshorne, Ritomo Miyata and Mari Boya rounded out the top 10.

The Formula 2 drivers return to the circuit later on Thursday for two qualifying sessions. The first takes place at 14:00 and sets the grid for the Sprint Race and Feature Race 1, while the second starts at 14:30 and determines the grid for Feature Race 2.

Formula 1's first practice session follows at 12:30, with a second session scheduled for 16:00. The 6.003-kilometre Baku City Circuit features 20 corners and combines long, fast sections with the narrow streets of the Old City.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix itself takes place on Saturday, September 26, with the 51-lap race starting at 15:00 local time.