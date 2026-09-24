Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential across Southeast Asia

24 September 2026 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has showcased its tourism potential across Southeast Asia as part of a promotional campaign aimed at strengthening ties with regional tourism markets.

From September 18 to 23, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, together with three local tourism industry partners, held a series of events in Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

The events brought together 220 tourism industry representatives, including MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) agencies, tour operators and airlines.

During the events, Azerbaijan was promoted as a tourism destination that can be combined with Umrah pilgrimages.

Participants were briefed on Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, natural tourism attractions and modern tourism infrastructure.

Ramil Rzayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Indonesia, and Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Malaysia, attended the events in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, respectively.

Business meetings held as part of the promotional series focused on potential areas of cooperation, with participants exchanging views on establishing new business ties and expanding existing partnerships.

The campaign is aimed at increasing awareness of Azerbaijan among tourism industry stakeholders in Southeast Asia and creating new opportunities for cooperation between businesses in the region and Azerbaijan's tourism sector.