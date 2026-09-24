Azerbaijan plans 2 million-ton HBI production capacity based on Dashkasan iron ore
A new integrated production chain is planned to be established in Azerbaijan’s ferrous metallurgy industry based on the Dashkasan iron ore deposits.
The initiative is included in the “State Program on the Development of the Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030.”
The State Program identifies several key projects in Dashkasan, including ore extraction, the construction of a beneficiation plant, a pellet production plant, and a hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant.
The program targets the development of a domestic iron ore base capable of supporting annual HBI production of 1 million tonnes in the first phase. Taking both domestic and imported raw materials into account, the annual HBI production capacity is targeted to reach 2 million tonnes.
Part of the HBI is planned to be used by metallurgical enterprises operating in Azerbaijan, with the aim of gradually reducing the industry’s dependence on imported raw materials.
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