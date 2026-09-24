Austrian musicians enchant audience in Baku [PHOTOS]

24 September 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A concert by Vienna-based string quartet QR-tett was held at the International Mugham Center as part of the 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture.

The programme featured works by Austrian and Azerbaijani composers from the 20th and 21st centuries, with Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Rena Rzayeva performing as the piano soloist.

Before the concert, musicologist Shafagat Mammadova gave the audience an introduction to the programme, providing background on the works and explaining the connections between the ideas of the Viennese avant-garde and the approaches of contemporary composers.

Founded in Vienna in 2020 by Elena Rozanova, QR-tett represents the Orchesterwelt association and focuses mainly on music of the 20th and 21st centuries. Since its establishment, the quartet has performed numerous world premieres by contemporary Austrian composers.

The ensemble features Elena Rozanova and Kinga Vas on violin, Linus Koring on viola and Namdar Majidi on cello.

The concert included works by leading 20th-century composers such as Josef Matthias Hauer, Egon Wellesz, Arnold Schoenberg, Anton Webern and Alban Berg. The programme also featured contemporary works by Regina Alfery, Roozbeh Nafisi, Maxim Seloujanov, Sardar Farajov and Rufat Khalilov.

The performance brought together works from different generations, reflecting the continuing development of contemporary classical music and the diverse approaches of composers from Austria and Azerbaijan.