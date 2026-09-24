Abstract submission opens for conference at Baku Int'l Book Fair

24 September 2026 09:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A scientific and theoretical conference titled "Children's Literature and Artificial Intelligence in the Digital Age" will be held at the Baku Expo Center as part of the 12th Baku International Book Fair.

The conference is organized by the Firidun bey Kocharli Republican Children's Library and will focus on current trends in children's literature, the digital transformation of libraries, the impact of digital resources on reading among children and teenagers, and the opportunities created by artificial intelligence for children's literature and library services.

The programme will include academic and practical presentations on children's literature, reading culture, library activities, digital resources and the use of artificial intelligence.

Researchers, specialists, librarians, educators, university staff and students wishing to take part in the conference can submit their abstracts by October 16, 2026, in line with the established requirements. Accepted abstracts are expected to be published in the conference proceedings.

Further information on the conference, including the requirements for preparing and submitting abstracts, is available through the library's official website.

The 12th Baku International Book Fair will be held at the Baku Expo Center from October 21 to 27, 2026.

Organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, the seven-day fair will feature a wide-ranging programme dedicated to books, literature, publishing and reading culture. This year's event is being held under the theme "Life Is Bigger Than the Screen: One Child, One Book, One Real World," with a particular focus on encouraging children and young people to read and strengthening their connection with books.

The fair will feature publishers, bookstores, printing companies, libraries, museums and other organizations from the literary and publishing sectors.

Its programme will include book presentations, meetings with writers and researchers, discussions and other literary and cultural events. Children's literature, educational publications, fiction, nonfiction, scientific and popular science books, as well as e-books, audiobooks and digital publishing technologies, will also be represented.