First Day of Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Speed Battle at Baku City Circuit

24 September 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins with a busy programme at the Baku City Circuit. From the morning hours, Formula 2 and Formula 1 drivers take to the track for the first practice sessions of the race weekend.

The day's first session starts at 10:00 with Formula 2 practice. During the 45-minute session, drivers complete their first laps of the Baku City Circuit, check their car setups and prepare for the two qualifying sessions later in the day.

At 12:30, attention turns to Formula 1. During the one-hour first practice session, teams test the technical characteristics of their cars on the circuit's challenging corners and assess the performance of the Pirelli tyres. The data collected during the session will play an important role in preparing race strategies.

Formula 2 drivers return to the track at 14:00 and 14:30 for two consecutive qualifying sessions. The results will determine the starting positions for the sprint and main races.

Formula 1's second practice session gets underway at 16:00. Teams continue the work started in the first session, looking to improve their cars and find more pace around the Baku circuit.

Formula 2 is the only support series competing alongside Formula 1 at this year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, resulting in an expanded programme for the Baku round. The Formula 2 weekend includes one practice session, two qualifying sessions, one sprint race and two feature races.

The racing action will be followed by an evening music programme for fans. Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris will perform at Baku Crystal Hall as part of the 2026 Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Known for global hits including "We Found Love", "Summer" and "One Kiss", Harris is among Britain's most successful dance music artists.