Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes suffers hydraulic problem in Baku practice
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli was forced to end the first free practice session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix early after a problem developed with his car.
Smoke was seen coming from the Italian driver's Mercedes during the session. Antonelli stopped the car and got out, bringing his practice run to an early end.
The issue was reported to be related to the car's hydraulic system.
The second Formula 1 free practice session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 16:00 local time.
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