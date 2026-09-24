George Russell tops first practice at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Mercedes driver George Russell set the fastest time in the opening Formula 1 practice session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.
Russell led a closely contested session, finishing ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third place.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix programme continues today with Formula 2 qualifying at 14:00 local time, followed by Formula 1's second free practice session at 16:00.
The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being held at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26.
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