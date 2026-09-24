Baku sets new Formula 1 record for foreign visitors

24 September 2026 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

More than 16,000 foreign visitors have arrived in Baku for the 10th anniversary Azerbaijan Grand Prix, setting a new record for the number of international guests attending the Formula 1 race in the capital.

The figure is the highest recorded since Formula 1 races began taking place in Baku. Last year, the number of foreign visitors stood at 14,000.

Growing international interest in the race is also reflected in ticket sales.

Tickets for the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix have been purchased by fans from more than 120 countries, showing the expanding international reach of the event.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been part of the Formula 1 calendar since 2017, following the 2016 European Grand Prix in Baku.

The race is held on the 6.003-kilometre Baku City Circuit, a street track that combines long, fast sections with narrow corners through the city's Old Town. The circuit features 20 corners and a 51-lap Grand Prix.

The 10th anniversary Grand Prix has therefore brought a record number of foreign visitors to Baku while attracting the attention of fans from around the world to the Azerbaijani capital.