Ganja Philharmonic Orchestra thrills music lovers [PHOTOS]

24 September 2026 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Folk Instruments Orchestra of the Fikrat Amirov Ganja State Philharmonic has thrilled the audience at the International Mugham Centre. The concert was held as part of the 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

The programme was dedicated to the musical heritage of Uzeyir Hajibayli and featured works from different periods of his career.

The concert presented Hajibayli's compositions through the sound of traditional Azerbaijani folk instruments, offering a distinctive interpretation of his works.

The programme included pieces representing different genres and stages of the composer's creative career, demonstrating the breadth of his contribution to Azerbaijan's professional music.

The performances were well received by the audience, with the orchestra earning warm applause throughout the concert.

The event was part of the festival's programme dedicated to preserving and promoting Hajibayli's musical legacy and introducing his works to contemporary audiences.

The 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, is running until September 30.

The annual music festival brings together renowned performers and ensembles from several countries.

Alongside Baku, concerts, performances, exhibitions, presentations and other cultural events are being held in Agjabadi, Ganja, Shusha, Lachin, Aghdam and Lankaran.

Various events are also taking place in Uzbekistan, Germany and Turkiye as part of the festival.

This year's festival also features the 1st Congress of Composers of the Turkic World.