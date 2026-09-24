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Thursday, September 24, 2026

Gold prices edge higher despite rising US rate hike expectations

24 September 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)
Gold prices edge higher despite rising US rate hike expectations
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold prices rose on the New York COMEX commodities exchange. The price of one troy ounce of gold increased by...

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