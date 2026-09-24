Documentary on Firangiz Alizade's contribution to music shown in Baku [PHOTOS]

24 September 2026 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The musical career and creative legacy of Firangiz Alizade have been brought to the screen in a documentary television film dedicated to the celebrated Azerbaijani composer was presented during the 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

Titled "Composer Firangiz Alizade", the film traces the composer's creative path, her contribution to contemporary music and her wider cultural and public activities. Drawing on material from Alizade's personal archive as well as the archives of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (AzTV), the documentary offers a look at different stages of her artistic life.

The screening was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Deputy Minister Murad Huseynov and representatives of the local and international cultural community.

Among those taking part were Alizade, who chairs the Azerbaijan Composers Union, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, Rector of the Baku Music Academy and People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli, Director General of the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Muratbek Begaliyev, and Chairman of the Uzbekistan Composers Union Rustam Abdullayev.

Speakers also reflected on Uzeyir Hajibayli's lasting contribution to the musical heritage of Azerbaijan and the wider Turkic world. They noted Alizade's role in representing contemporary Azerbaijani music internationally and her contribution to its development and promotion.

The documentary places particular attention on the works that have shaped Alizade's artistic career and on her place in Azerbaijan's contemporary musical landscape. Her creative work has extended beyond composition to include cultural initiatives and international cooperation in music.

The screening formed part of the wider programme of the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, which continues to connect Azerbaijan's musical heritage with contemporary artistic life.

The documentary offered audiences another perspective on that continuity, focusing on one of the country's prominent contemporary composers while preserving elements of her personal and professional history on film.

Firangiz Alizade is one of the leading figures in contemporary Azerbaijani music. A composer, pianist and conductor, she has played a major role in bringing Azerbaijani contemporary music to international audiences through her compositions, performances and cultural projects. She has also served as chair of the Azerbaijan Composers Union, contributing to the development and promotion of the country's contemporary music scene.

Her work is closely connected with Azerbaijan's musical traditions while also engaging with contemporary composition. Alizade has received major national distinctions and was named a UNESCO Artist for Peace, reflecting her international contribution to music and cultural dialogue.