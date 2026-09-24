Bulgaria lifts restrictions on petroleum product exports

24 September 2026 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Bulgaria approved lifting a ban on fuel exports to ​other EU countries that has been ‌in place since last year to protect domestic supplies after US sanctions ​targeted Russia's Lukoil.

According to foreign media, the Bulgarian Parliament has repealed restrictions on the export of petroleum products that were introduced on October 31, 2025, following sanctions against Russian energy company LUKoil, which operates the country’s largest oil refinery.

The regulation lifting restrictions on exports to foreign markets, mainly European Union countries, as well as deliveries within the EU, was approved by 121 votes in parliament.

The new measure allows exports of diesel and aviation fuel to EU countries and other foreign markets to resume.

The decision to lift the restrictions was justified by special licenses and exemptions granted by the United States and the United Kingdom to LUKoil’s operations in Bulgaria and the LUKoil Neftochim refinery in Burgas.

The United Kingdom had extended the license allowing LUKoil companies to operate in Bulgaria until October 29, 2026.