Renowned DJ Calvin Harris to perform in Baku today

24 September 2026 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Formula 1 fans in Baku will have a change of pace tonight as Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris takes the stage at Baku Crystal Hall.

The internationally acclaimed artist, known for hits such as "We Found Love", "Summer" and "One Kiss", will headline the evening entertainment programme during the 10th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Following a full day of action at the Baku City Circuit, the focus will shift from the track to live music, with Harris performing for fans at the Crystal Hall.

The concert programme will continue on September 25, when pop star Katy Perry is scheduled to perform at the same venue.