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Friday, September 25, 2026

Azerbaijan’s banks add ₼5.4 billion in assets as lending surges

25 September 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s banks add ₼5.4 billion in assets as lending surges
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s statistical bulletin, the figure increased by ₼1.496 billion ($880 million), or 2.5%, compared with the end of July. Since the beginning of the year, bank assets have grown by ₼5.390 billion ($3.170 billion), or 9.4%.

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