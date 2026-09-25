Azerbaijan’s banks add ₼5.4 billion in assets as lending surges
According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s statistical bulletin, the figure increased by ₼1.496 billion ($880 million), or 2.5%, compared with the end of July. Since the beginning of the year, bank assets have grown by ₼5.390 billion ($3.170 billion), or 9.4%.
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