Pentagon to allocate $500 million for production of military laser systems

25 September 2026 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Pentagon will allocate $500 million for the production of military laser systems designed to destroy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and cruise missiles.

The US military is already using laser weapons in the Strait of Hormuz to intercept aerial targets as part of the conflict in the Middle East. The weapons are also being tested along the US southern border as part of efforts to combat drug cartels.

The report notes that using lasers is significantly cheaper than conventional surface-to-air missiles and can reduce reliance on stocks of traditional ammunition.

The NY Post said modern systems, including the 60-kilowatt High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-dazzler with Surveillance (HELIOS), are mainly installed on warships because of their large size and high power requirements.

The newspaper also noted that some of these systems can be operated using modified controllers based on those designed for Xbox gaming consoles.