President Ilham Aliyev received Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Asset Management [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

25 September 2026 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Connor Teskey, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s leading investment companies.

During the conversation, they fondly recalled their meeting in Davos this January. The importance of the protocol of intent on long-term strategic cooperation signed between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and Brookfield Asset Management was emphasized.

The meeting focused on expanding investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company, particularly on potential projects in energy transition, renewable energy, energy storage systems, and digital infrastructure. The significance of Azerbaijan’s energy potential in strengthening the country’s position as a regional energy hub was also emphasized.

With assets under management exceeding $1 trillion, Brookfield is one of the world’s major owners and operators of energy, telecommunications, digital infrastructure, transport, and other real assets on a global scale. The company’s infrastructure platform encompasses more than 308,000 telecommunications assets, 77,000 kilometers of fiber-optic networks, 150 data centers, a 36,300-kilometer railway network, and 3,200 kilometers of toll roads. Its utility infrastructure businesses serve more than 10 million consumers worldwide.