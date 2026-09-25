President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum

25 September 2026 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

AzerNEWS presents the address:

"Dear Forum participants,

I warmly welcome you to the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

It is gratifying that this Forum once again brings together in Baku governments, international organizations, financial institutions, leading companies, investors and business communities from around the world.

The theme of this year's Forum - “Rebuilding Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability” - is particularly relevant today. Global economic relations are changing rapidly, supply chains are being reshaped, and new transport, energy and technological connections are emerging. In this environment, stability, connectivity and reliable partnerships are becoming increasingly important for investment. The emerging peace in the South Caucasus is creating new opportunities for regional cooperation, connectivity, trade and investment, while supporting deeper economic integration and diversification.

Azerbaijan's economy has demonstrated strong resilience amid global uncertainty and geopolitical challenges. Economic diversification is at the core of our strategic objectives, and the non-oil sector has become a key driver of economic growth. Since 2020, real GDP growth in the non-oil sector averaged 5% annually, while non-oil industry grew 1.5-fold and non-oil exports nearly doubled. As a result, the share of the non-oil sector in GDP reached 72% in 2025.

This momentum rests on a stable and predictable business environment. Macroeconomic stability, investments and favourable entrepreneurial environment established in our country provide a solid foundation for long-term investor confidence. Azerbaijan's strategic geographical location, transport and logistics capabilities, well-developed infrastructure in economic zones, tax and customs incentives, as well as public-private partnership mechanisms and joint investment funds established with partner countries, offer investors broad opportunities to participate in sustainable projects and to build partnerships that bring technology, capital and expertise to the whole region.

Our country's global strategic partnerships and growing foreign investment in the non-oil sector are paving the way for deeper integration into global value chains in areas such as manufacturing, trade, energy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

These positive trends have also been recognized by international rating agencies. Fitch and Moody's have upgraded Azerbaijan's sovereign credit ratings to investment grade, with the outlook for the next period assessed as “stable” and “positive” respectively. Our financial resilience is further underscored by strategic currency reserves, which exceeded 110% of GDP at the end of 2025.

Located at the intersection of the East-West and North-South corridors, Azerbaijan has become an important link and gateway between Asia and Europe. The Middle Corridor links Central Asia across the Caspian Sea with the South Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe, while the emerging Zangezur Corridor, also known as the TRIPP connectivity route, will further strengthen Azerbaijan's role as a regional hub, and create new opportunities for trade, investment and industrial cooperation across Eurasia.

Azerbaijan is a reliable energy partner for a growing number of countries. Our vision increasingly extends beyond energy supply to the development of green energy corridors, enabling the integration of renewable energy into regional markets and strengthening connectivity between Azerbaijan, the wider South Caucasus, Central Asia and Europe.

Beyond traditional energy sector, Azerbaijan offers significant opportunities in manufacturing, transport and logistics, renewable energy, digital technologies, agriculture and food processing, tourism, infrastructure and other high-value sectors, including the reconstruction and development opportunities emerging in the liberated territories. Particular importance is attached to projects that introduce advanced technologies, raise productivity, create skilled employment and strengthen our integration into regional and global value chains.

Modern infrastructure, industrial parks, the Alat Free Economic Zone and public-private partnership mechanisms provide a strong basis for such cooperation. We will continue to improve these instruments and to create conditions that allow investors to implement long-term projects with confidence.

Our approach to investment goes beyond attracting capital. We value technology, expertise, innovation and access to new markets, and seek partnerships that create sustainable value for investors, while strengthening the modernization and competitiveness of Azerbaijan's economy. The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum provides an important platform to advance these partnerships.

The results of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum clearly demonstrated rising interest to Azerbaijan. Last year, investment agreements worth over 10 billion US dollars were signed, more than 7 billion of which related to the non-oil sector.

This year the geography of participation has expanded further, with broader representation from international institutions, investors and leading companies - reflecting both confidence in Azerbaijan and the growing economic significance of the wider region. I expect that within the framework of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, significant investment projects will be launched with international investors and partner companies.

I am confident that the discussions in Baku will generate concrete initiatives and long-term cooperation, contributing to stronger economic ties, greater connectivity and shared prosperity across the region.

I wish the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum every success, and all participants fruitful discussions and mutually beneficial partnerships."