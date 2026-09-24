Georgia plans major investment in transport infrastructure

24 September 2026 21:52 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Georgia plans to mobilize around $7 billion for the development of its transport infrastructure by 2032, as the country seeks to strengthen its position as a regional transit hub.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani announced the plans at the Global Forum on Sustainable Transport in China, highlighting the importance of modern and reliable transport links for Georgia’s economic development.

According to Ioseliani, the funding will be directed toward the development of railway, maritime, aviation and road infrastructure. Key projects include the construction of the Anaklia deep-sea port and the development of a new international airport in Vaziani.

The Georgian government expects the projects to improve the country’s connectivity with international markets and increase its capacity to handle growing passenger and freight flows.

Ioseliani stressed that Georgia places particular emphasis on the safety, efficiency and reliability of transport routes passing through its territory. These priorities are incorporated into the country’s 10-year transport development plan, which was prepared in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The investment programme is also significant for the development of the Middle Corridor, the trade route linking China and Central Asia with Europe through the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus. Georgia’s ports, railways and highways form an important part of this route, giving the country an opportunity to expand its role in the movement of goods between Asia and Europe.

The planned investment comes as regional countries are increasing spending on transport infrastructure and looking for alternative trade routes capable of reducing transit times and diversifying supply chains. For Georgia, expanding transport capacity could therefore have an impact not only on domestic economic activity but also on its role in regional and international trade.