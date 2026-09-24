North Korea tests missiles with a range of over 100 km

24 September 2026 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The DPRK has conducted tests of a guided projectile for an upgraded 240-mm multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS), reportedly capable of striking targets at distances of up to 115 kilometers.

The tests were carried out as part of a broader programme to modernize the country’s artillery and missile forces under its five-year national defence development plan.

According to the DPRK authorities, the new projectile is equipped with a precision guidance system designed to improve its accuracy compared with conventional unguided rockets. Its reported range reaches 100 kilometers in ballistic flight and up to 115 kilometers when using a combined glide-flight trajectory.

Pyongyang said the upgraded system would contribute to strengthening the combat readiness of its forces deployed near the border with South Korea.

The 240-mm MLRS is considered an important component of North Korea’s conventional artillery capabilities. The latest modernization reportedly focuses not only on extending the system’s range but also on improving accuracy and operational effectiveness.

The development is particularly significant because artillery systems capable of reaching targets deep behind the front line can alter the way military planners assess the security situation on the Korean Peninsula. However, independent verification of the stated performance characteristics and accuracy of the new projectile remains limited.