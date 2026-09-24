Xi Jinping calls for China-US partnership, not rivalry

24 September 2026 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and the United States should act as partners rather than competitors in pursuing their respective national development goals.

Xi made the remarks in a written address broadcast by China Central Television on the first day of his state visit to the United States.

"China and the United States should be partners, not rivals, in achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again," Xi noted.

According to the Chinese leader, both countries should move toward each other and work to build stable relations in which cooperation plays a central role, competition is managed, differences are kept under control, and prospects for peace are preserved.

He emphasized that the world is changing and a new era is emerging. However, he said, the historical logic of peaceful coexistence between China and the United States remains unchanged.

"The Chinese and American peoples' sincere desire for friendship, as well as the international community’s common expectations regarding both countries, remain unchanged," the president added.

Image: Reuters