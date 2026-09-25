President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has become an important link and gateway between Asia and Europe
“Our country's global strategic partnerships and growing foreign investment in the non-oil sector are paving the way for deeper integration into global value chains in areas such as manufacturing, trade, energy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.
“These positive trends have also been recognized by international rating agencies. Fitch and Moody's have upgraded Azerbaijan's sovereign credit ratings to investment grade, with the outlook for the next period assessed as “stable” and “positive” respectively. Our financial resilience is further underscored by strategic currency reserves, which exceeded 110% of GDP at the end of 2025,” the head of state said in his address.
“Located at the intersection of the East-West and North-South corridors, Azerbaijan has become an important link and gateway between Asia and Europe. The Middle Corridor links Central Asia across the Caspian Sea with the South Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe, while the emerging Zangezur Corridor, also known as the TRIPP connectivity route, will further strengthen Azerbaijan's role as a regional hub, and create new opportunities for trade, investment and industrial cooperation across Eurasia,” the Azerbaijani leader added.
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