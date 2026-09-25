ADA University hosts lecture-concert within 'Art Masterpieces' project [PHOTOS]

25 September 2026 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival is being held from September 18 to 30 with the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture.

As part of the festival, the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) under the Ministry of Culture is holding lecture-concerts for the second consecutive year as part of its "Art Masterpieces" (Sənət inciləri) project, the ministry's press service reported.

A lecture-concert was held at ADA University within the project. The event was organized with the support of the Uzeyir Hajibayli Baku Academy of Music, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, ADA University and the International Mugham Center.

The event was attended by ADA University Rector Professor Hafiz Pashayev, university faculty members and students, as well as guests.

Welcoming the participants, ADA University Vice Rector Gunay Ziyadova spoke about the events organized by the university as part of the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival. She expressed satisfaction that a project dedicated to the great composer was being held at the university and thanked the organizers.

Jahangir Salimkhanov, an adviser to the Minister of Culture, described the 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival as an important event in the country's contemporary cultural life. He noted that the festival helps promote the legacy of Uzeyir Hajibayli and said the composer's talent, skill and dedication continue to serve as an example for younger generations.

MEMİM Director Vugar Gumbatov, PhD in Art Studies and Associate Professor, said the project aims to promote Uzeyir Hajibayli's outstanding contribution to the development of Azerbaijan's musical culture and introduce his artistic legacy to a wider audience, particularly young people. He also thanked the leadership of ADA University for providing the necessary conditions for the event.

The programme then continued under the moderation of Saadat Tahmirazgizi, a MEMIM specialist, PhD in Art Studies and Honoured Cultural Worker.

A lecture by Doctor of Art Studies and Associate Professor Leyla Zohrabova focused on Uzeyir Hajibayli's major contribution to the development of Azerbaijan's musical culture.

The artistic programme featured musical works by Uzeyir Hajibayli as well as dance performances. The performances were presented by the J. Jahangirov Choir of the International Mugham Center, led by Presidential Prize laureate Tarana Yusifova; ADA University students; the Detaşe SABAH violin ensemble of the Uzeyir Hajibayli Baku Academy of Music; and faculty members and students of Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

The programme also included an aria from the opera Nargiz by People's Artist Muslim Magomayev and Paraphrase by Honoured Artist Emil Afrasiyab, a composition based on one of Uzeyir Hajibayli's works.

The musical and dance performances were met with applause from the audience.

The next lecture-concert within the "Art Masterpieces" project will be held on September 28 at Khazar University.