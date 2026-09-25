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Friday, September 25, 2026

Azerbaijani banks’ net profit rises 22.7%

25 September 2026 11:53 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani banks’ net profit rises 22.7%
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijani banks posted 949.7 million manats in net profit in January-August 2026, up by 175.4 million manats, or 22.7%, from 774.3 million manats in the same period last year.

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