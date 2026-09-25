Azerbaijan, Antigua and Barbuda sign mutual visa exemption agreements at UNGA [PHOTO]

25 September 2026 01:51 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan and Antigua and Barbuda have signed agreements providing for mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, official and ordinary passports, as the two countries seek to deepen bilateral ties beyond multilateral cooperation.

The agreements were signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Barbuda Affairs Everly Paul Chet Greene on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During their meeting, Bayramov and Greene discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–Antigua and Barbuda relations, with particular attention to strengthening political dialogue and increasing mutual visits.

The two sides also discussed expanding bilateral cooperation beyond multilateral platforms, including the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The ministers signed an Agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports, as well as a separate Agreement on mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports, as reported in a post on X shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The agreements are expected to facilitate official travel and people-to-people contacts while supporting tourism and broader bilateral exchanges.

Antigua and Barbuda already lists Azerbaijan among the countries whose citizens do not require a visa for entry, according to the Caribbean country's official immigration information.

The signing comes as Azerbaijan uses the UN General Assembly to advance a series of bilateral agreements and diplomatic contacts. On 23 September, for example, Bayramov also signed a visa exemption agreement with Bangladesh covering diplomatic, official and service passport holders.