Ankara warns against military developments in Cyprus and Eastern Mediterranean

24 September 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense (MSB) answered questions from journalists at its weekly press briefing.

Responding to a question about the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, the MSB said:

“The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement provides a framework for developing defense and security cooperation among member states and strengthening joint defense capabilities and deterrence.

Activities under the agreement are carried out in line with the joint decisions of the member states and relevant national processes.”

The ministry was also asked about the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and responded:

“At a time when crises and tensions are increasing in our region, military developments on the island of Cyprus are being closely monitored by us. We once again emphasize that the ongoing armament activities of the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCASC), as well as its military cooperation with third countries, have the potential to negatively affect the delicate balances and security environment on the island; such steps do not contribute to establishing trust between the parties or to peace and stability on the island.

Claims that the air defense system recently brought to the agenda in the GCASC does not constitute a direct threat to the Turkish Cypriot people and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) cannot serve as a justification for disregarding the security, legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Our ministry is also closely monitoring all developments in the region and taking the necessary measures. Our Turkish Armed Forces continue their training activities without interruption through operations conducted in the international waters and airspace of the Mediterranean.

As a guarantor country, Türkiye will continue, as it has in the past, to take the necessary measures in cooperation with the authorities of the TRNC to protect the security, peace and prosperity of the Turkish Cypriot people today and in the future.”

Regarding Greece’s arming of the islands, the MSB said:

“The demilitarized status of the Eastern Aegean Islands is clearly regulated by the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties. Armament activities carried out in violation of this status, as well as statements aimed at legitimizing them, do not alter the existing legal situation.

Our expectation is that Greece will refrain from such activities that could harm peace and stability in the region and comply with its obligations arising from the treaties.

While Türkiye continues its constructive approach in favor of good neighborly relations and dialogue in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, it will continue to protect its rights and interests arising from international law and resolutely take the necessary measures to ensure the security of our country.”

In response to a question about the submarine electricity cable planned to connect Greece, the GCASC and Israel, the ministry said:

“Our determination to protect our rights and interests arising from our maritime jurisdiction areas and continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean continues. The Memorandum of Understanding on the Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas that we concluded with Libya and the boundaries of our continental shelf notified to the United Nations on March 18, 2020, set out the legal framework on this issue.

Under international law, activities such as laying cables or pipelines and conducting scientific research in our continental shelf must be coordinated with our country in advance.

Within this framework, unauthorized activities that disregard our country’s rights and interests are not permitted, while developments in the region are closely monitored and necessary measures are taken.

Türkiye will continue to exercise its rights and authorities arising from its status as a coastal state in the Eastern Mediterranean and resolutely protect its rights and interests in its maritime jurisdiction areas.”