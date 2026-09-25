Colombia cuts ties with Iran as Middle East tensions spill into Latin America

25 September 2026 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Colombia has formally severed diplomatic relations with Iran, citing national and hemispheric security concerns, alleged links between the Iranian government and international terrorist and narcoterrorist groups, human rights violations and disputes surrounding Iran's nuclear programme.

Colombia's Foreign Ministry announced the decision on September 24, saying the diplomatic break took effect on September 19, 2026. The ministry said the move reflected the government's foreign-policy priorities on national security, hemispheric security and the fight against transnational crime.

Bogotá said it had also taken into account what it described as documented human rights violations committed by the Iranian government, attacks on countries outside the Middle East conflict, the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz and alleged obstruction of the International Atomic Energy Agency's efforts to verify the scope of Iran's nuclear programme. The Colombian government said these developments had undermined its confidence in Tehran.

The Colombian statement specifically referred to alleged links between the Iranian government and international terrorist organisations and other narcoterrorist groups. These are claims made by the Colombian government and are not presented here as independently established facts.

The diplomatic rupture does not, however, amount to a break in consular relations. Colombia's Foreign Ministry said consular relations would remain in place under the relevant provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. Colombian authorities said their protocol department would notify Iranian authorities of the procedures to follow.

Colombia and Iran established diplomatic relations in April 1975, meaning the decision ends more than five decades of formal diplomatic ties. Colombia's Foreign Ministry's bilateral information page records April 28, 1975 as the date relations were established.

The announcement comes amid a wider deterioration in relations between Iran and several Western-aligned governments over the conflict in the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme. Reuters reported earlier this week that Tehran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within a week if Washington eased military pressure and lifted its blockade of Iranian ports.