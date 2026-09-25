Germany deploys four Eurofighter jets to Latvia ahead of parliamentary elections

25 September 2026 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Germany has deployed four Eurofighter fighter jets to Latvia to temporarily strengthen the country’s airspace protection.

According to the report, the aircraft have arrived at Lielvārde Air Base. The German fighters will carry out various missions in Latvia during the period surrounding the country’s parliamentary elections.

The deployment is aimed at strengthening air patrols and enhancing the ability to respond to potential threats, according to the report.

The Eurofighters are expected to remain in Latvia for about a week before returning to Germany. The deployment is part of allied cooperation among NATO member states.

Latvia’s parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place on October 3. Voters will elect 100 members of the 15th Saeima, Latvia’s parliament. Voting will be held in five electoral districts: Riga, Vidzeme, Latgale, Zemgale and Kurzeme.