Azernews.Az

Friday, September 25, 2026

Azerbaijan’s aviation units participate in "Power of Unity – 2026" exercise [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

25 September 2026 14:06 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s aviation units participate in "Power of Unity – 2026" exercise [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
Read more

Training within the "Power of Unity – 2026" joint military exercise, conducted in the Republic of Azerbaijan, are continuing successfully.

Pursuant to the exercise plan, practical tasks are being carried out under various training and combat scenarios, involving personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as aviation assets.

The aviation assets perform professional manoeuvres at various altitudes along designated routes, conducting strikes against simulated enemy air targets, radar and surface-to-air missile systems, military equipment, and the ground positions of terrorists.

The exercises are aimed at enhancing pilots’ practical skills, ensuring the coordinated operation of aviation assets in conjunction with personnel, and assessing their ability to accomplish the assigned tasks under complex aerial and terrain conditions.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Azerbaijan’s aviation units participate in "Power of Unity – 2026" exercise [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan’s aviation units participate in "Power of Unity – 2026" exercise [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan’s aviation units participate in "Power of Unity – 2026" exercise [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more