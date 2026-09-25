Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan highlight stronger interparliamentary ties

25 September 2026 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismet Gozalov has met with Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Gahraman Roziyev and Chairman of the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan parliamentary friendship group Annamuhammet Sarcayev.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan reported that the meeting focused on the development of brotherly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan across various areas.

The sides noted that the historical, cultural, ethnic, linguistic and religious ties between the Azerbaijani and Turkmen peoples form a strong foundation for bilateral relations.

The participants expressed satisfaction with the recent dynamics of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations. In this regard, they highlighted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Turkmenistan in 2025, visits by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, to Azerbaijan, as well as other high-level contacts that have contributed to further strengthening bilateral ties.

The importance of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s state visit to Azerbaijan on June 22-23, 2026, was also emphasized. During the visit, the presidents of the two countries signed a Joint Declaration and a number of documents covering various areas, which the sides said would further expand the legal framework for bilateral cooperation.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the current state and prospects of parliamentary cooperation. The sides emphasized that increasing mutual visits, meetings and direct contacts between parliamentary speakers, lawmakers and parliamentary friendship groups would contribute to deepening bilateral relations.

They noted that the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in Ashgabat in 2022 was an important step toward strengthening the institutional foundations of interparliamentary relations.

The parties discussed cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan within regional and international parliamentary platforms, as well as the continuation of consultations and mutual support.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.