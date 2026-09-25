Formula 1 excitement at Fan Forum as fans meet the drivers [PHOTOS]
The excitement surrounding the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix reached beyond the track as Formula 1 stars met fans at a two-day Fan Forum on Baku Boulevard.
Drivers from all 11 teams took to a special stage set up along the waterfront, giving thousands of fans the chance to see their favourite racers up close. Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Kimi Antonelli, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas and other drivers appeared at the forum.
The event offered fans an opportunity to hear the drivers' thoughts and impressions ahead of the race and interact with them in a relaxed setting.
Strong interest from both local and international fans added to the atmosphere of Azerbaijan Grand Prix week, with the direct meetings between drivers and spectators becoming one of the highlights of the event.
The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 26.
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