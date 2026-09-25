Ukraine to get patriot missile production licenses after Trump decision
U.S. President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine would receive licenses to produce Patriot missiles, Zelensky said following a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
“President Trump emphasized during our latest meeting: ‘Yes, I have made the final decision — Ukraine will receive licenses to produce Patriot missiles,’” Zelensky told journalists on Friday.
The Patriot is a U.S.-made surface-to-air missile defense system designed to counter a range of aerial and missile threats. The system can detect, track and engage various targets, including aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and tactical ballistic missiles.
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