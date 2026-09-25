Russian political scientist Alexander Kynev arrested in drug case

25 September 2026 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Moscow’s Perovsky District Court ordered the arrest of political scientist Alexander Kynev on September 25 in a drug-related case, independent Russian news outlet Mediazona reported, citing court records and Kynev’s defense attorney, Mikhail Biryukov.

Kynev is accused of producing, selling or transporting illegal drugs on a large scale, a charge punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison under Russian law.

No further details about the case have been disclosed.

It remains unclear when Kynev was detained. Until recently, however, he continued posting on his Telegram channel about election results. His latest post was published on September 23.

Kynev is a political scientist who studies the structure of power in Russia’s regions and analyzes election results at both the regional and federal levels.

Russian authorities designated Kynev as a foreign agent in February.