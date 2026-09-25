Men's boxing team sets new medal record at European Elite Championships

25 September 2026 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's men's boxing team has set a new record for the number of medals won at a European Championship.

The achievement was recorded at the European Championships in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

Azerbaijani boxer Saidjamshid Jafarov (75 kg) secured a place in the semifinals, guaranteeing the team's fifth medal of the tournament and setting a new record for Azerbaijan at the European Championships.

Until now, Azerbaijani boxers had won a maximum of four medals at a single European Championship.

The team reached the podium four times at the 2006 European Championships in Plovdiv and repeated the feat seven years later in Minsk. Securing five medals this time marks a new record for the country at the continental championships.

Before Jafarov, Subhan Mammadov (50 kg) and Nabi Iskandarov (70 kg) had reached the finals, while Amin Mammadzada (55 kg) advanced to the semifinals. Mahammad Abdullayev (+90 kg) had already secured a bronze medal.

The championship will conclude on September 25.