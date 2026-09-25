Traditional music captivates audience in Baku [PHOTOS]

25 September 2026 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A traditional music concert has been held at the International Mugham Center as part of the First Congress of Composers of the Turkic World, organized within the framework of the 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

The concert was dedicated to the First Congress of Composers of the Turkic World and the Day of State Sovereignty. The programme was prepared by teachers and students of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and brought together different strands of Azerbaijan's musical heritage.

The concert featured mugham, ashig art, folk music and works by prominent Azerbaijani composers. Traditional melodies were performed alongside original compositions, offering audiences a broad view of the country's musical traditions and their continuity.

The evening formed part of the wider programme of the First Congress of Composers of the Turkic World, held in Baku from September 18 to 20 with the participation of leading representatives of the music communities of Azerbaijan and other Turkic countries.

The Congress was organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, in cooperation with the ICESCO Baku Regional Office, the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

The concert concluded with the performance of the composition "Vatan" ("Homeland"), bringing together the different genres and traditions featured throughout the evening.